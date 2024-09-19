A local TD has raised concerns over the inconsistency of the postal service in the parish of Ballycroy.

Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway Walsh says no post has been delivered to the Ballycroy area on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

She says this isn't the first time this has happened, where no post was delivered for three and four day periods.

Deputy Conway Walsh believes it's to do with a staffing issue at the post office in Westport, which is responsible for the distribution of post to the Ballycroy parish.

She has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....

Midwest News have contacted An Post on the matter and are awaiting a response.