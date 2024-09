Support for Fine Gael has increased according to a new opinion poll.

It's risen four points to 27 per cent while support for Sinn Fein has dropped three points to 20 per cent.

The IPSOS/Irish Times survey also shows support for the Taoiseach has surged to 55 per cent while it's fallen to 30 per cent for the Sinn Fein leader.

The poll is likely to intensify the pressure around Simon Harris to call a Winter election.