Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was joined by 40 cyclists this afternoon at the Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch in Charlestown.

They were there as part of a memorial cycle in honour of two Mayo Gardai who were killed in the line of duty.

The Tony Golden Memorial Cycle is an annual event in memory of the late Ballina Garda.

Garda Golden was shot dead by dissident republican Crevan Mackin while on domestic callout in Omeath, Co. Louth in 2015.

The 240km cycle began from county Louth yesterday to Longford, before making its way to Ballina later today.

En route, a stop was made at lunchtime today at the Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch in Charlestown.

The facility is named after the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan, a native of the East Mayo town.

Garda Horkan was killed in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon in 2020.

The Tony Golden Memorial Cycle first took place in 2016, and all funds raised will go towards Breast Cancer Ireland.