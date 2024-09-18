A county Roscommon based company has been named as 'Start-Up Innovator of the Year' in Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards at the National Ploughing Championships.

Reap Interactive in Boyle won the €10,000 prize for its innovation BovinePlus.

BovinePlus aims to revolutionise farming by tracking each animal individually, Kieran Supple of Reape Interactive explained - “the animal comes in to take a drink from the water trough, and we capture their weight, the quantity of water they are drinking and we read their tags, so we look at every animal individually”.

This offers farmers insights which can boost profitability and efficiencies, and support sustainable livestock management.