Mayo County Council is asking all Community Groups across Mayo to attend a special Community Workshop in Castlebar this evening to discuss the council’s corporate plan 2024 to 2029.

The Corporate Plan serves as the local authority's framework for action during the lifetime of the new Council and they want to hear the views of all community groups on the development of the plan.

The meeting takes place this evening in the Outdoor Regional Centre at Milebush and will run from 7 o’clock until 8.30.