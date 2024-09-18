A Galway man yesterday claimed his one million euro won in last Friday’s special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

The lucky winner bought his ticket at Monaghan’s Centra and Circle K on Seamus Quirke Road in Westside, Galway city.

He said that Friday the 13th is now his new favourite date in the calendar.

At first he believed he had won €5,000, and explained that he was was shocked to discover his prize was over €1 million.

He celebrated with a steak dinner and surprised a couple dining nearby him, by covering their bill.

He said he is now looking forward to sharing his win with family in Roscommon, and he also plans to purchase a holiday home in the sun.