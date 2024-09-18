An application for a 16-unit housing development in Balla has been given the green light.

Located at The Square, Balla the development is a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments.

Demolition of existing sheds and outbuildings, partial demolition of existing commercial buildings, the formation of a new development entrance and refurbishment and reconfiguration of existing commercial buildings are part of the plan.

The site is located on Main Street, Balla, and forms part of the traditional town Square.

A submission to Mayo County Council explained that the application is part of a larger scheme by the applicants who intend to redevelop the majority of the 'block' along the Square and Main