Approval to award the contract has been granted for the €1.9m Youth Resource Centre at Castlebar’s Old Post Office and the project will now progress to construction.

This news has been confirmed by Minister of State with Responsibility for Local Government and Planning Alan Dillon who has received confirmation that the redevelopment of the old Post Office in Castlebar to provide a Community Youth Resource Centre in the town has been given the go ahead under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) – Call 2 and will now go to construction.

The new youth centre is part of the overall proposal, ‘Castlebar Historic Core Reactivation Initiative’. Initial approval for €1.5m towards the project was given in 2021 but the revised allocation will now be €1,900,988.”

Minister Dillon added that the URDF project is being progressing as a single building project, led by Mayo County Council.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have stated that Mayo County Council’s final Business Case for the Community Youth Resource Centre project meets the technical requirements for approval and will now progress to construction.

Minister Dillon says we urgently need more facilities for young people, and is excited to see this project come to fruition, with the old post office being transformed into a new community youth resource centre.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.