Childminders will be allowed to register with Tusla so parents can benefit from National Childcare Scheme subsidies from later this month.

Minister Roderic O'Gorman will brief his Cabinet colleagues on the changes to regulations this morning.

An estimate from Chartered Accountants Ireland earlier this year said parents on an average salary could be 4 thousand 500 euro a year better off if childminders came under the State scheme.

Once the regulations start, there will be a three year period where childminders can register for Tusla regulation, but are not required to do so.