Excitement is building across the region as a Ship will be sunk off Killala Bay today which will generate a big tourism push along with enhancing ecosystems.

The MV Shingle, which was towed from New Ross by the Ocean Bank Ship, will become the country's first marine artificial reef when it is sunk this afternoon.

The ship departed New Ross on Sunday and arrived into Killala Bay yesterday afternoon shortly before 3pm.

The ship will be sunk by opening its valves, a process which will take around two hours, before it drops to the seabed 29m below, over 4km out in the bay.

Those behind the project say the man-made reef will attract divers to the area as well as helping marine biodiversity.

The was originally seized by Revenue after it was intercepted smuggling millions of cigarettes in 2014.

The €2 million project, which has been years in the making, is being carried out by a local campaign group - Killala Bay Ships 2 Reef - along with the Revenue Commissioners and Mayo and Sligo county councils.

The process is expected to being at around 2pm today

Those behind the campaign say the artificial reef will become a significant tourist attraction and provide a boost to the sector in Mayo and Sligo as well as benefitting marine bio-diversity.