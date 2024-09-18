The Dail returns from its summer recess this afternoon.

It's widely expected this could be the last few weeks of this Da¡il term before a general election is called.

More than two months after the house rose for the summer TDs are back in Leinster House today as the new political term kicks off.

There are a number of meaty items waiting to be passed in the lifetime of this government including planning laws representing the third largest bill in the history of the state, gambling legislation and bills on defamation and mental health.

Not to mention the budget, which is less than two weeks away.

And TDs are wondering just how much time they have before an election is called.

While parties are preparing for November - this week the Taoiseach and Ta¡naiste have been insistent the Government will run full term into next year.

Either way the electioneering is here to stay, and will no doubt be on show in the Da¡il chamber when business resumes at 2pm.