Mayo has been listed as one of the counties with a high commercial vacancy rate with a rate of 17.3%.

That figure is higher than the national commercial vacancy rate of 14.4%.

The highest commercial vacancy rates were seen in the west of the country, with 20.5% in Sligo, 18.5% in Galway and 17.4% in Roscommon.

Of the main towns and urban areas in Mayo surveyed by GeoDirectory, Ballina had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 23.2%, while Westport had the lowest at 11.7%.

Sligo has recorded the highest proportion of vacant commercial units while Meath had the lowest vacancy rate with 9.8%.