There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the region today.

68 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country.

47 patients are waiting for admission at Sligo University Hospital and 15 at Mayo University Hospital.

14 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today.

Nationally today, 567 patients are waiting on a bed, with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 97 patients are waiting admission.