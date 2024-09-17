An investigation into the deaths of 1,100 wild salmon in County Sligo during the summer has found “no specific factors” as cause for the deaths.

Inland Fisheries Ireland conducted extensive investigations into the fish kill in the lower Ballisodare River, but only identified “potential” contributory factors, an IFI Spokesperson told the Irish Times.

The national fisheries conservation agency said that gill-damaged phytoplankton may have been a contributing factor.

Information in the report shows that some of the salmon experienced stress at sea due to the excess levels of phytoplankton in Drumcliff Bay.

Low water conditions in the river, where large numbers of the fish congregate, could also have been a contributing factor to the outbreak of the disease.

There was no evidence to support any substantial pollution in the section of river.

Among measures recommended by the report is the introduction of phytoplankton sampling at the Ballisodare estuary before and during the period when salmon return.

(photo credit to IFI)