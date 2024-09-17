Two schools in Mayo are among the selected Phase One Schools where two new Leaving Cert subjects will be rolled out.

At the start of the new school year, 2025/26, Drama, Film and Theatre Studies will be offered as well as Climate Action and Sustainable Development.

57 post primary schools nationwide have been selected to include the new Drama, Film and Theatre Studies – including Sancta Maria College in Louisburgh.

Meanwhile, Jesus and Mary Secondary School in Crossmolina is one of 43 schools where Climate Action and Sustainable Development will be made available for the Leaving Cert.

The announcement marks an important moment in the Senior Cycle Redevelopment Programme and the Education Minister’s vision for a Senior Cycle that provides young people with an opportunity to study a range of subjects that align with their talents and passions.

Minister Norma Foley said:

“It was fantastic to see a strong level of interest from schools of all types in Mayo and across the country in taking part in this first phase of delivering the new Leaving Certificate subjects of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development.

“These subjects are being introduced to provide greater choice for students to better reflect their range of interests and support the development of a wider range of talents and skills.

“I am pleased to announce that two Mayo schools will be among the first to offer the new Leaving Certificate subjects of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development in 2025/26.”