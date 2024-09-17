Almost €8 million has been awarded to Mayo businesses through the Increased Cost of Business grant (ICOB).

That’s according to Fine Gael Minister Alan Dillon.

€2.9 million has been issued to businesses in the second round of grants, adding to the €4.8 million distributed in the first round earlier this year.

The funding has supported almost 4,000 businesses across the county so far.

Minister Dillon says the party’s focus going into Budget 2025 is to try and best support SMEs right across the board.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: