Two Mayo Gardaí who were killed in the line of duty are to be remembered this week during a memorial cycle which begins today.

The Tony Golden Memorial Cycle takes place, which is an annual event in memory of the late Ballina Garda.

Garda Tony Golden was shot dead by dissident republican Crevan Mackin while on domestic callout in Omeath, Co. Louth in 2015.

The 240km cycle will travel from Blackrock in Co. Louth today to Longford, before making its way to Ballina tomorrow.

En route, a top will be made at the Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch in Charlestown.

The facility is named after the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan, a native of the East Mayo town.

Garda Horkan was killed in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon in 2020 by Stephen Silver, who took the Garda’s service gun and shot him 11 times.

A group of 40 cyclists will be accompanied in Charlestown by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The Tony Golden Memorial Cycle first took place in 2016, and all funds raised will go towards Breast Cancer Ireland.