Three young people have been charged in connection with an assault in Belmullet.

Following the assault, another young man was left with a fractured eye socket.

The three who have been charged cannot be named as they were under 18 at the time of the offence.

Last week’s sitting of Belmullet District Court was told, by Inspector Dermot Butler, that a row broke out on Main Street in the town on March 18 2022.

A comment was made at the scene of the incident in relation to a girl and, according to Insp. Butler, “a bit of a free for all” occurred.

The injured male suffered a fractured eye socket and damage to the inside of his nose, but thankfully has since made a full recovery.

Judge Fiona Lydon requested CCTV footage and an up-to-date medical report, before deciding on jurisdiction.

The matter has been adjourned to November 13.