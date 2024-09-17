The cyclist who died following an incident in County Roscommon during the early hours of Sunday morning has been named locally.

Marcus Phelan, from Dublin, was found dead in Cloonchambers, Castlerea at 2:00am.

He was aged in his 50s and was understood to have had a holiday home in the area.

No foul play is suspected in Mr. Phelan’s death, and Gardaí do not believe another vehicle was involved.

His body was later brought to Roscommon University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.