Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin has confirmed that she will be seeking re-election to Dáil Éireann.

The Independent representative is one of four current Deputies in the constituency.

Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin) and Frank Feighan (Fine Gael) will seek re-election, while Marc McSharry (Independent) will not be running again.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil have selected Marc’s cousin Edel McSharry as their candidate, following her first time election to Sligo County Council.

In a statement released on social media today, Deputy Marian Harkin stated that she still has “the belief and commitment if elected to do my very best to represent them (the constituents) in the new Dáil.”

She was elected in 2020, having held a Dáil seat previously between 2002 and 2007.

Deputy Harkin also served as a Member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2019.