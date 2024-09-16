Louisburgh cllr Chris Maxwell has been announced as Independent Ireland’s candidate in Mayo for the upcoming General Election.

Cllr Maxwell was elected to Mayo County Council as a first time runner earlier this year.

He was the first cllr elected in the Westport Municipal District, becoming Independent Ireland’s first in Mayo with close to 1,800 first preference votes, equating to over 19%.

Cllr Maxwell’s key policy focus areas were detailed in a press release by the party today, including:

Advocating for the €1 billion additional funding for agriculture proposed by Independent Ireland to support and sustain farming in rural Ireland.

Addressing the housing crisis by promoting planning reforms to reduce bureaucracy, allowing family members to build on their own land.

Supporting local tourism, industry, and infrastructure, particularly the proposed major upgrade of the R335 from Westport to Louisburgh.

Ensuring vital services, such as investment in school transport systems for Mayo.

Encouraging sustainable farming practices and common-sense environmental solutions, including river clearing to prevent flooding.

Cllr Maxwell’s candidacy has been endorsed by party leader Michael Collins, who stated:

“Chris Maxwell is exactly the type of representative Mayo needs at national level.

“He understands the issues on the ground and has a track record of delivering for his community.”