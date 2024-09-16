Ballyglass RNLI launched both its all-weather and inshore lifeboats yesterday afternoon (Sunday 15 September) to assist the crew of a 26m cutter vessel that got into difficulty west of the Mullet Peninsula.

Malin Head Coast Guard requested the volunteer crew to launch their all-weather lifeboat shortly after 4pm following a report that a boat had lost navigation.

As the lifeboat made its way to the scene, a further update came to say the vessel had lost all power and as it was close to shore, there was a request for the inshore lifeboat to also launch which it did at 4.20pm.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo and Ballyglass Coast Guard were also tasked.

The all-weather Severn class lifeboat was launched under Coxswain Francie Gibbons and with mechanic Stephen Togher, crew Hughie Carlin, Patrick Coyne and Sean Reilly onboard, while the inshore D class lifeboat was helmed by Alan Murray with Francis Dixon and Matthew Togher onboard.

Weather conditions at the time were moderate to fair with good visibility.

There was a force 2-3 wind blowing and a 1.5 - 2m swell.

Once on scene, the lifeboat crew observed a local vessel standing by and offering assistance.

The crew proceeded to assess the situation and in consultation with the vessel’s crew, found that the boat did have power and steering.

A decision was made to escort the boat to the nearest port at Blacksod, at the southern tip of the peninsula.

The local vessel assisted by going in front while the lifeboats shadowed the vessel until it was safely anchored.

Speaking following the call out, Ballyglass RNLI Coxswain Francie Gibbons said:

“Thankfully once on scene we noted that the situation wasn’t as serious as first thought as we were happy along with the crew on the local vessel to assist the boat safely back into Blacksod Bay.

“We would encourage anyone planning a trip to sea, to go prepared checking the forecast and tides times in advance, carrying a means of communication to call for help if needed, wearing a lifejacket or buoyancy aid and ensuring your engine is well maintained.

“Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”