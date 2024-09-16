Thousands of people across the country have failed to show up for their driving tests this year.

That’s despite the fact that they’ve already paid €85 to the Road Safety Authority for the assessment.

A total of 6,441 motorists did not attend scheduled driving tests in 2023, and it’s feared that the figure this year could reach beyond 8,000.

According to the Irish Independent, a total of 4,847 motorists had failed to attend scheduled driving test appointments from the start of this year until July 31.

The highest number of non-attendances by county can be found in Dublin where there were 1,875 no-shows.

Cork (463), Limerick (220) and Kildare (202) have also recorded high figures while Galway has had the fifth highest amount of absentees with 185.

Locally, 96 have failed to show up for their test in Mayo which has amounted to some €8,160 to the RSA.

Sligo has had 52 no-shows, while Roscommon has had 36 which is one more than Leitrim.

In 2023, the fees generated from people failing to show up amounted to €547,000, with the figure for the first seven months of this year standing at €411,995.

(photo credit to the RSA)