Ballyglass RNLI were tasked to assist a boat that had lost navigation yesterday afternoon.

Malin Head Coast Guard requested their assistance shortly after 4pm yesterday.

As the lifeboat made its way to the scene, a further update came to say the vessel had lost all power and as it was close to shore, there was a request for the inshore lifeboat to launch.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo and Ballyglass Coast Guard were also tasked.

Once on scene, the lifeboat crew observed a local vessel standing by and offering assistance.

The crew proceeded to assess the situation and in consultation with the vessel’s crew, found that the boat did have power and steering.

A decision was made to escort the boat to the nearest port at Blacksod, at the southern tip of the peninsula.

The local vessel assisted by going in front while the lifeboats shadowed the vessel until it was safely anchored.