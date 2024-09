A Mayo councillor has raised concern over the planned refurbishment of the Mayo County Council chamber.

The plans are estimated to cost €700,000.

Councillor Paul Lawless believes the money would be better spent on the housing crisis currently being faced in the county.

He has also looked for a breakdown of costs involved with International trips being taken by county councillors, and the benefit they have to the local area.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....