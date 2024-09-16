COPE Galway is urging Government to prioritise spending to address social inequality and disadvantage in the upcoming Budget 2025.

The local Galway charity is calling for targeted measures to address the root causes of poverty and inequality faced by so many in our communities.

The organisation welcomes the Government’s commitment to protecting the incomes of older people by benchmarking State Pension payments.

COPE Galway highlights this as an example of a progressive measure in addressing such inequality and disadvantage. They believe a similar approach is needed to support other vulnerable groups.

COPE Galway’s Martin O’Connor says measures such as this one, which will protect older people from the impacts of inflation, should also be extended to anyone at risk of poverty.

Mr. O’Connor has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....