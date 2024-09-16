Ten Mayo sporting groups have been have been allocated funding towards the cost of installing Electric Vehicle charge points at their club facilities.

That's according to Minister Alan Dillon.

Over 220 sports clubs, including ten in Mayo, are have been deemed eligible to progress to the delivery phase of the Shared Island Sports Club EV Charging Infrastructure Scheme.

The ten clubs in Mayo are:

Westport Golf Club

Knockmore GAA Club

Manulla Sports Club

Claremorris Golf Club

Castlebar Mitchels GAA Club

Ballintubber GAA Club

Westport GAA Club

Westport United Soccer Club

Kilmeena GAA Club

Breaffy GAA Club

Minister Dillon says he is delighted that so many clubs in Mayo have been approved for the first round of the Shared Island Sports Club EV Charging Scheme.