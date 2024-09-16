Long delays are facing patients attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway today.

66 patients are waiting for a bed at the hospital, the second most overcrowded across the country today.

Elsewhere, 41 patients are waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital, 9 at Mayo University Hospital and 5 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today 490 patients are waiting for admission with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 102 patients are waiting for a bed.