Minister Alan Dillon and Keira Keogh have been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Mayo constituency at the next General Election.

Party members selected Minister Alan Dillon and Keira Keogh in a convention held in the TF Royal Hotel and Theatre, Castlebar, which was chaired by Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

Fine Gael have now chosen 52 General Election candidates in 33 constituencies.