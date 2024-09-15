ICSA President Sean McNamara has called on the Government to take a firm stand in defence of food producers and implement decisive measures to support Irish farmers.

He says Frontline food producers have been financially savaged over the past several years, and many are reaching the conclusion that they simply cannot continue.

Mr. McNamara says the loss of these farmers not only threatens our agricultural heritage but also undermines food security and rural communities across the nation.

He was speaking following a meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, which was held in Government Buildings this week.

After the meeting the ICSA President spoke to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew:

(pic ICSA)