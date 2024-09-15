A Roscommon Senator is calling for action to be taken following a serious spate of burglaries across the county in recent weeks.

Ballaghaderreen, Loughglynn and Tulsk in particular have been targeted by criminals.

Fianna Fáil’s Eugene Murphy says Gardaí are frustrated as they see these perpetrators brought before the court getting free legal aid and out on bail with a slap on the wrist.

Senator Murphy says he will be raising the matter with his party’s justice spokesman.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: