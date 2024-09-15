The Mayo branch of Fine Gael will host its selection convention tonight to choose candidates for the upcoming General Election.

It is understood that sitting Minister Alan Dillon and Local Election candidate Keira Keogh are the only candidates nominated for the convention.

Earlier this week, former TD Michelle Mulherin withdrew her name from selection, followed by the same decision from sitting Mayo County Councillors Alma Gallagher and John O’Hara.

Fine Gael are of course looking to retain their two Dáil seats in the constituency, as Michael Ring TD has vacated his position after 45 years in politics.

Fine Gael Constituency Secretary Finian Bourke has confirmed to Midwest News that voting registration begins this evening at the TF Royal in Castlebar at 5:00pm, and the convention itself begins at 6:00pm.