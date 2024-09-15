A cyclist has died following an incident overnight in Castlerea, County Roscommon.

Gardaí are currently investigating all the circumstances around the discovery of the body of a cyclist at approximately 2:00am.

The incident occurred in the Cloonchambers area, and a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was brought to Roscommon University Hospital, where a post mortem will take place. The outcome of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.

A section of the Cloonbonniffe road, just after Clonalis House on the N60, is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castlerea area from 12:00am (midnight) to 2:00am on Sunday 15th September 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621 630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.