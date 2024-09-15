Fine Gael has a five point lead over Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein in the latest opinion poll.

Today's Business Post / Red C Poll also shows Sinn Fein's support continues to slide.

Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country and is on 23% support, up 2.

It puts the Taoiseach's party 5 points ahead of Fianna Fail which is down one and Sinn Fein which has dropped by 2, with both parties on 18%.

The Business Post/ Red C Poll shows Independents remain unchanged at 15%, the Social Democrats are up one to 6 and Labour has gained one to 4%.

The Greens are down 1 to 4, Aontu is up a point to 4 and People Before Profit/ Solidarity remains unchanged at 3.

Meanwhile 65% of people questioned in the poll feels the Government should use any windfall tax revenues for another winter cost of living package.