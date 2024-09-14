For the third year running, over 50 inter county footballers from across the country will travel to Kenya to help plant trees with Warriors for Humanity and Self Help Africa.

The Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA) are contributing to the aim of planting 1 million trees which will provide food, income and shelter for families as well as regenerate the land and help in the upskilling of farmers which will in turn leave a huge lasting impact and legacy on the country.

One tree can provide a livelihood for a family. For communities, the impact of the trees will help in reducing carbon emissions and have a positive impact on the global footprint.

The trip across to Kenya will take place in November, with a group of Gaelic Games stars and Irish musicians making the journey. Footballers and hurlers will take part in just the second ever All Star male and female game in Africa.

A group of musicians and dancers called ‘Flight of the Swallows’ will participate in an authentic cross-cultural music and dance exchange with the Kenyan hosts.

A number of local sports stars have made the trip in previous years, like Mayo footballers Aidan O’Shea, with Mayo hurler David Kenny and ladies footballer Kathryn Sullivan among this year’s participants.

The target for each participant in the run-up to the journey is to raise €1,000 by November.

Player Development Manager for the GPA Stephen Henry is a native of Tourlestrane in County Sligo, and he will be raising money for his trip by soloing a ball 14,150 times at his local GAA pitch. Each solo represents 1km, and 14,150km is the distance from Tourlestrane to Nairobi.

This fundraiser will take place on Saturday next, September 21. Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/StephenHenry

Stephen spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey this afternoon, and gave more information on the trip that he will me making to Kenya: