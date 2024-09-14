At Monday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, a motion was raised regarding road safety in housing estates.

Ballina cllr Mark Duffy spoke to Midwest News last month, outlining what he saw as vital for the Government to include in the 2025 Budget, and this was one of the topics he raised.

He said that while out canvassing in the build up to this year’s Local Elections, one of the main topics on the door steps was that of road safety in built up areas.

Cllr Duffy added that some parents and guardians are reluctant to let their children to go out and play with their friends in their residential estates, because they’re afraid that the children might get hurt by speeding vehicles.

Adding to this, the Independent called on Mayo County Council to create a manual and give direction for all Municipal Districts to install speed ramps on all council-maintained estates, to ensure that safety measures are standardised required.

Upon raising this motion, cllr Duffy heard of similar concerns from his fellow council colleagues in different MDs throughout the county.

He has been giving more information on the subject to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: