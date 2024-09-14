Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council John O’Hara has withdrawn his name as candidate from the forthcoming Fine Gael General Election selection convention.

The Bonniconlon councillor was heavily rumoured for a Dáil run following his poll-topping Local Election campaign in June, after which he retained his council seat with ease.

Cllr O’Hara’s announcement comes just a day before the party’s selection convention, due to take place at the TF Royal in Castlebar on Sunday at 7:30pm.

On Wednesday, former TD Michelle Mulherin withdrew her name from running, and recently elected cllr Alma Gallagher did likewise on Thursday.

Fine Gael will of course have Minister Alan Dillon running for re-election, but are still to confirm a second runner in replacement of TD Michael Ring.

Cathaoirleach John O’Hara has been explaining the reasons behind his decision to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: