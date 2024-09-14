A number of power outages have been reported today in the Erris area.

This morning, over 600 customers were without power in the Binghamstown area, with a further 200 without power in Belmullet.

According to the ESB PowerCheck website, 392 customers are still without power in Belmullet.

The planned restoration time was estimated for around 11:15am, however power can take some time to come back.

The ESB apologise for the inconvenience caused and are working to restore power to your area.

For more information visit the ESB PowerCheck website.