A EuroMillions player in Galway has become an overnight millionaire, having scooped €1,005,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle Draw.

In addition to the big win in Galway, a Dublin player is also celebrating after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The National Lottery is urging EuroMillions players in Galway and Dublin to check their tickets very carefully and if they are a winner, they are advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.