Funding has been approved for refurbishment works at Castlebar Educate Together.

One Special Educational Teaching Allocation and a staff room have been approved by the Department of Education under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

The development is located at the new building for the school, at the old hat factory site in Castlebar, where works are already underway.

Currently, the school operates out of its building at Marsh House (pictured), while some classes are being conducted at a premises at Cavendish Lane.

This capital project has been assigned to the Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) school capital appraisal for necessary works.

Following the allocation, Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring welcomed the funding, stating:

“I am sure that the teachers and students will benefit from the works being carried out.

“Capital funding in our education system is vital to improve the learning environment for all children.”