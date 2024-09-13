

€4 million is being invested into two islands along the west coast to encourage tourist to travel to and stay.

The new development is expected to extend the typical visitor stay across Cléire Island in Cork and Inis Mór in Galway.

A new €3 million visitor centre on Inis Mór, called ‘Árainn – Place of Stone Visitor Centre’, will be located in the former Aran Islands Heritage Centre in Cill Rónain.

The island’s history, traditions and natural environments will be displayed and detailed at the centre, which will also include a café, visitor orientation area and changing facilities.

The remaining €1 million will go to the Cork project.

Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta announced the funding, saying the projects will enhance the communities of the islands.

Head of Fáilte Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, Miriam Kennedy says they are building visitor centres to encourage tourist to visit:

(photo credit to Aran Island Ferries website)