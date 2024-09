An Garda Síochána are investigating all of the circumstances following the discovery of a man’s body in the water in Castlebar yesterday afternoon (Thursday September 12).

The body has since been removed from the scene to Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place at a later date.

The results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation, and the Coroner has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.