A man has been arrested following the seizure of €278,000 worth of drugs in County Galway.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed this afternoon that cannabis plants and herb were seized yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search of a residence in Indreabhán, a growhouse was discovered containing 260 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of €208,000.

Dried cannabis herb was also discovered with an estimated street value of €70,000.

The drugs will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.

The operation was carried out by the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

The arrested male, aged in his 40s, has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening at 6:30pm.