Sinn Féin have formally ratified their candidate for the next General Election in the Roscommon Galway constituency.

Sitting Deputy Claire Kerrane was officially selected at a party convention in Hannon’s Hotel, Roscommon Town last night (Thursday).

The Tibohine native was elected in 2020, becoming the first TD for Sinn Féin in the constituency since George Noble Plunkett in 1917.

She is currently Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on children.