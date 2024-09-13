A memorial walk and family fun day will take place in Ballyhaunis tomorrow (Saturday) in memory of Bridann Halpin Keane.

Bridann passed away in 2018 while she was on the waiting list for a transplant.

The event tomorrow gets underway from 2pm with a memorial walk and then a family fun day at the Friary Field in Ballyhaunis.

All donations on the day will go to the Irish Kidney Association.

There is also an online link for people to donate at idonate.ie and you can search for RememberingBridann.

Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan spoke to Eavan Murray and Bernie Osgood about the event and the importance of organ donation.

Eavan began by talking about the event tomorrow....