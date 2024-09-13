Details

Funding of over €570,000 has been awarded for 12 vehicles in Mayo to provide essential transport for those with mobility issues and cancer care patients, according to Minister of State, Alan Dillon.

A total of €577,464 has been allocated for Measure 2 of the 2024 Clár programme which will be used to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues or people undergoing cancer treatments. There are also vehicles for community groups who provide meals on wheels services and for search and rescue organisations.

 The 12 successful projects in Mayo are:

  

Mayo

Order Of Malta Ambulance Corp- Westport

A purchase of a CEN compliant Ambulance.

Diesel

First Responders

€72,000

Mayo

Ballycroy Social Services

Meals On Wheels delivery vehicle.

Diesel

Meals on Wheels

€20,400

Mayo

Brickens Logboy Tulrahan Housing Association

Meals On Wheels delivery vehicle.

Diesel

Meals on Wheels

€14,000

Mayo

Ballina Lyons Club

17 seater mini bus adapted with wheelchair lift

Diesel

Mobility Transport/Cancer Care

€79,600

Mayo

Enable Ireland

Vehicle for Mobility Transport

Diesel

Mobility Transport/Cancer Care

€69,649

Mayo

MULRANNY DAY CENTRE HOUSING LIMITED

Vehicle for Mobility Transport

Diesel

Mobility Transport/Cancer Care

€44,000

Mayo

Western Care Association – Home Support Services

Vehicle for Mobility Transport

Hybrid

Mobility Transport/Cancer Care

€52,200

Mayo

Western Care Association Cluainin Day Service Crossmolina

Vehicle for Mobility Transport

Hybrid

Mobility Transport/Cancer Care

€52,200

Mayo

Western Care Association Croi Oscailte Residential & Respite Services

Fully Electric Vehicle 9 Seater Lowered floor wheelchair accessible.

Electric

Mobility Transport/Cancer Care

€55,239

Mayo

Knockmore Rathduff Recreation and Resource Centre

Meals on Wheels vehicle

Diesel

Meals on Wheels

€32,224

Mayo

Seirbhisi Curam Chill Chomáin Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaíochta

Insulated food delivery vehicle

Diesel

Meals on Wheels

€22,912

Mayo

Castlebar Social Services CLG

17 seater mini bus with wheelchair accessibility

Diesel

Mobility Transport/Cancer Care

€63,040

 

 

 

