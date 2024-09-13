Funding of over €570,000 has been awarded for 12 vehicles in Mayo to provide essential transport for those with mobility issues and cancer care patients, according to Minister of State, Alan Dillon.

A total of €577,464 has been allocated for Measure 2 of the 2024 Clár programme which will be used to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues or people undergoing cancer treatments. There are also vehicles for community groups who provide meals on wheels services and for search and rescue organisations.

The 12 successful projects in Mayo are: