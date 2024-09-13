Funding of over €570,000 has been awarded for 12 vehicles in Mayo to provide essential transport for those with mobility issues and cancer care patients, according to Minister of State, Alan Dillon.
A total of €577,464 has been allocated for Measure 2 of the 2024 Clár programme which will be used to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues or people undergoing cancer treatments. There are also vehicles for community groups who provide meals on wheels services and for search and rescue organisations.
The 12 successful projects in Mayo are:
|
Mayo
|
Order Of Malta Ambulance Corp- Westport
|
A purchase of a CEN compliant Ambulance.
|
Diesel
|
First Responders
|
€72,000
|
Mayo
|
Ballycroy Social Services
|
Meals On Wheels delivery vehicle.
|
Diesel
|
Meals on Wheels
|
€20,400
|
Mayo
|
Brickens Logboy Tulrahan Housing Association
|
Meals On Wheels delivery vehicle.
|
Diesel
|
Meals on Wheels
|
€14,000
|
Mayo
|
Ballina Lyons Club
|
17 seater mini bus adapted with wheelchair lift
|
Diesel
|
Mobility Transport/Cancer Care
|
€79,600
|
Mayo
|
Enable Ireland
|
Vehicle for Mobility Transport
|
Diesel
|
Mobility Transport/Cancer Care
|
€69,649
|
Mayo
|
MULRANNY DAY CENTRE HOUSING LIMITED
|
Vehicle for Mobility Transport
|
Diesel
|
Mobility Transport/Cancer Care
|
€44,000
|
Mayo
|
Western Care Association – Home Support Services
|
Vehicle for Mobility Transport
|
Hybrid
|
Mobility Transport/Cancer Care
|
€52,200
|
Mayo
|
Western Care Association Cluainin Day Service Crossmolina
|
Vehicle for Mobility Transport
|
Hybrid
|
Mobility Transport/Cancer Care
|
€52,200
|
Mayo
|
Western Care Association Croi Oscailte Residential & Respite Services
|
Fully Electric Vehicle 9 Seater Lowered floor wheelchair accessible.
|
Electric
|
Mobility Transport/Cancer Care
|
€55,239
|
Mayo
|
Knockmore Rathduff Recreation and Resource Centre
|
Meals on Wheels vehicle
|
Diesel
|
Meals on Wheels
|
€32,224
|
Mayo
|
Seirbhisi Curam Chill Chomáin Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Rathaíochta
|
Insulated food delivery vehicle
|
Diesel
|
Meals on Wheels
|
€22,912
|
Mayo
|
Castlebar Social Services CLG
|
17 seater mini bus with wheelchair accessibility
|
Diesel
|
Mobility Transport/Cancer Care
|
€63,040