Uisce Éireann is working to restore water to customers in parts of Westport following a major burst in the early hours of this morning.

Every effort is being made to maintain water supply to as many customers as possible, but the burst on Altamount Street is impacting customers on the Ballinrobe Road and some areas of the Newport Road.

Uisce Éireann crews are on site this morning repairing the main and it’s expected works will be completed this afternoon.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann’s Colette Scahill assured customers that every effort is being made to restore water as quickly as possible.