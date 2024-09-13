A Galway TD has called on Government to reverse its decision to increase the VAT rate for food businesses in the hospitality industry.

Sean Canney Independent TD along with his colleagues in the Independent Regional Group of TDs are calling for a reduction in the VAT rate from the current 13.5% to 9% in an effort to save restaurants, cafes, and pub.

Deputy Canney says the Government’s decision last September to increase the VAT rate from 9% to 13.5% has had a devastating impact on the hospitality sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Since the VAT hike 612 food-led businesses have been forced to close their doors. The Regional Group TDs warn that more closures are imminent if immediate action is not taken.

Deputy Canney has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....