All political parties need to include energy and security policies in their manifestos in the run up to the General Election.



That's the view of Fuels for Ireland which says 50 per cent of the country's fuels are provided by the liquid industry.



It's calling for a transformation of the industry which employs over 16 thousand people directly and 50 thousand indirectly.



CEO of Fuels for Ireland Kevin Mc Partlan says they need more support from the government.