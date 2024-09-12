A Ballyhaunis councillor has announced she will not be putting herself forward for selection at this weekend's Fine Gael convention for General Election.

Councillor Alma Gallagher has reaffirmed her commitment to continuing the work she was elected to do in the Claremorris electoral area, honouring the promises made during her local election campaign.

While she has opted out of running for the General Election this time, she says it's not something she would rule out in the future.

She also extended her best wishes to her Fine Gael colleagues who are seeking nomination at the Selection Convention which takes place next Sunday at the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar, where three candidates will be chosen to contest the next General Election.